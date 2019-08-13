Citadel Advisors Has Increased Its Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Position; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holder Weybosset Research & Management Increased Stake by $1.64 Million as Market Value Rose

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $163.92. About 424,929 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 1805.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.69M, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 3.16M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.82% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions invested in 0.02% or 10,718 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.09% or 112,103 shares. 14,554 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Com. Regentatlantic Lc reported 2,139 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1.58M shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 13,788 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 1.40M were accumulated by Bancorp Of America Corporation De. Davidson Investment Advsr holds 1% or 62,412 shares. Condor Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 7,141 shares.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Laboratory Corporation of America EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KAR Announces SEC Declares IAA, Inc. Form 10 Effective – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KAR Auction Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Auctions Services To Spin Off Insurance Auto Auctions on June 28 – Forbes” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.93% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 548,455 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 94,615 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Commonwealth Bank Of stated it has 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Blackrock owns 10.73 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Corsair Capital Mgmt LP invested in 0.17% or 10,955 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 45,145 are owned by Comm Bancshares. Menta Capital Lc holds 25,792 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Ltd Llc holds 11,286 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Three Peaks Management Limited Company has invested 1.33% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Qs Invsts Ltd holds 15,700 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 99,038 shares. Northern holds 0.01% or 681,230 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability stated it has 485,957 shares.