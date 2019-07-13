Citadel Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Exact Sciences (Call) (EXAS) by $5.48 Million as Shares Rose; Toronto Dominion Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Shaw Communications (SJR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 908,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.00M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.42M, up from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 444,737 shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (EXAS) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 63,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 232,300 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, down from 296,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $114.87. About 1.67 million shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 131,427 shares to 8,085 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Jpm Usd Emrg Mkt (EMB) by 458,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,074 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 939,193 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $109.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRL) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $45.14 million activity. 304,397 Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares with value of $24.74 million were sold by Conroy Kevin T. Another trade for 169,109 shares valued at $13.23M was sold by COWARD D SCOTT.

