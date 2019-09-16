Citadel Advisors Has Decreased Keycorp New (Put) (KEY) Position as Valuation Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Blume Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $314,450 as Valuation Rose

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (Put) (KEY) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 97,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 417,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, down from 514,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 3.18M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 8,275 shares as the company's stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 32,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 8.74 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,725 shares to 199,144 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,535 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aldebaran has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). John G Ullman Assoc owns 8,685 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.21% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 13.93M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 177,011 shares stake. Bankshares Of America De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3.31 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 213,425 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 11,000 were reported by Palisade Mngmt Ltd Co Nj. Cap World Invsts invested 0.33% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Denali Limited Liability stated it has 331,200 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 884,920 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Com accumulated 32,000 shares. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.19% stake. 1,744 are owned by Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd. Ftb Advisors holds 21,125 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.42 million for 9.49 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (Call) (NYSE:ROK) by 32,100 shares to 77,800 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 719,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 824,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (Put) (NYSE:CLX).