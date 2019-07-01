Citadel Advisors Has Decreased Its Realpage (Put) (RP) Position by $1.91 Million; Share Value Rose; Ametek New (AME) Market Valuation Rose While Vanguard Group Decreased Stake by $20.70 Million

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 252,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 23.73M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97B, down from 23.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $91.5. About 647,220 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (Put) (RP) by 60.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 31,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 52,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 308,690 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 24.10% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AME’s profit will be $234.66 million for 22.21 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 201,453 shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $84.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 468,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 1,603 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Smith Salley And Associates holds 95,549 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Comm holds 0.07% or 4.15 million shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 41,079 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,299 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.07% or 43,102 shares. Polar Asset Inc stated it has 363,659 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.16% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 167,156 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Roundview Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.18% or 9,160 shares. Nordea Invest Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Laurion Capital Mngmt LP reported 24,619 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 509,478 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.23% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 66,241 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited reported 11,352 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.01% or 136,900 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock holds 0.09% or 7,882 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associates accumulated 0.02% or 178,118 shares. Stockbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 8.28% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 3.70 million shares. White Elm Ltd Liability Co reported 31,600 shares. Timessquare Management Llc invested in 1.50 million shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Disciplined Growth Investors Mn accumulated 2.09M shares. Redwood Ltd Llc stated it has 293,470 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 343,289 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 58,247 were reported by Fiera Corp. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 129,336 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 35,974 shares stake. American accumulated 1,671 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38 million for 49.03 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brp Inc by 38,293 shares to 67,723 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inphi Corp (Put) (NYSE:IPHI) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $66.35 million activity. Another trade for 150,000 shares valued at $7.99M was made by WINN STEPHEN T on Tuesday, January 15.