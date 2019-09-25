Citadel Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $136.98 Million; Invesco LTD Increases Position in Kraton (KRA)

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 168,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 835,483 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.96 million, up from 667,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.88% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $33.03. About 168,342 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 88.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 907,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 123,217 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.70 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $152.94. About 3.14 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 191.18 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CCI) by 127,000 shares to 275,300 shares, valued at $35.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.66M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (JKH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.79M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 29,677 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.23% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 76,482 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 8,000 shares. Brighton Jones Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cypress Asset Tx holds 9,820 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Fil Limited holds 0.17% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 745,008 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc owns 1,086 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 3,304 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc Inc has 0.64% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 57,740 shares. First Fincl In has invested 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lakeview Cap Ltd owns 4,470 shares. First Utd Bank & Trust Tru holds 0.31% or 3,510 shares in its portfolio. North American Corporation reported 0.05% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 1.62% less from 29.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 63,041 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Globeflex Lp invested in 0.17% or 25,903 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 48,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). 252,627 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability holds 0% or 155 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1,141 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) or 19,427 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% or 33,432 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0% or 291 shares.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 107,001 shares to 589,994 shares, valued at $10.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 765,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,898 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE).