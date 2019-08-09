Citadel Advisors Has Cut Stake in Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) by $1.03 Million as Shares Declined; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shareholder Dearborn Partners Decreased Its Position by $405,636

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 12,534 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 18,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 415,124 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 10,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 90,412 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82M, down from 101,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $681.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $97.6. About 769 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 31/05/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Reduces Reconciliation Build Time by 85% with Duco Cube; 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.37 million activity. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oxy Petroleum posts narrow Q2 beat, forms Midland Basin JV with Ecopetrol – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “Carl Icahn: Anadarko â€“ Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Deal Is Too Risky – ValueWalk” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6,626 shares to 125,596 shares, valued at $24.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 13,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office owns 34,438 shares. 145,820 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Associated Banc accumulated 46,869 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 769 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lincoln invested in 0.01% or 3,144 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 9,368 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Amica Mutual Insurance has 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 12,878 shares. Hgk Asset Management reported 1.73% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 3,711 shares stake. 16,095 are held by Cypress Cap. Nomura Asset Management invested in 0.09% or 131,067 shares.

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Virtus Investment Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Marcato Capital Enters IMAX (IMAX), Raises Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary March 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8,711 shares to 17,111 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lydall Inc Del (NYSE:LDL) by 15,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Put) (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank reported 13,000 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.02% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 13,600 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc owns 25 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone invested in 15 shares. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability invested in 212 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 3,754 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 5,681 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 10,143 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 134,662 shares. 491,908 were accumulated by Vulcan Value Prtnrs. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1 shares. Cwm stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).