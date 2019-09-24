Citadel Advisors Has Cut Safety Ins Group (Call) (SAFT) Stake by $484,500; As Franco (FNV) Valuation Rose, Schroder Investment Management Group Has Lifted by $4.26 Million Its Position

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (Call) (SAFT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The hedge fund held 8,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $771,000, down from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Safety Ins Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $100.9. About 79,601 shares traded or 69.08% up from the average. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 163.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 38,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 61,803 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87 million, up from 23,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.49. About 508,499 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 1.66M shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $22.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (RDVY) by 15,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 19.32% less from 15.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Geode Cap Management Lc accumulated 202,461 shares. 10,496 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. The Massachusetts-based Fernwood Investment Llc has invested 0.12% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 0% stake. Texas-based Westwood Group has invested 0.17% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). 22,671 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. Thb Asset Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,395 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 5,005 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 22,739 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) or 6,554 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested in 69,116 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

