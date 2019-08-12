Citadel Advisors Has Boosted Its Fiserv (Call) (FISV) Stake by $1.20 Million; As Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) Share Value Rose, Old Dominion Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $941,499

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 8,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 10,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Info Services In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 5.81 million shares traded or 28.54% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (Call) (FISV) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 110,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 97,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,695 shares to 7,910 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 11,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fidelity National Information Services: Solid Synergy Upsides Upon Worldpay Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results for FIS and Worldpay, and Issues Combined Company Guidance for 2019 – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS Closes Acquisition of Worldpay, Enhancing its Global Technology Leadership Serving Merchants, Banks and Capital Markets – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

