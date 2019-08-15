Citadel Advisors Decreased Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Stake By $54.03 Million; Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) Sentiment Is 2

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) stake by 75.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 1.15M shares as Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 380,700 shares with $18.10M value, down from 1.53 million last quarter. Cbs Corp New (Put) now has $16.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 5.64M shares traded or 126.35% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kudlow says ‘not at detailed point’ on China negotiations; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish in a CBS Deal; 23/05/2018 – THERANOS SAYS CBS `60 MINUTES’ STORY `MISLEADING & INCOMPLETE’; 10/04/2018 – Dutch Feb Inflation Was 1.2% – CBS; 17/05/2018 – CBS votes to end Redstone control but must take battle to court; 11/04/2018 – CBS expected to make another offer soon; 26/04/2018 – CBS 2: Ford Dropping Fiesta, Taurus, Fusion Its North American Dealerships; 06/03/2018 – CBS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – CBS BOARD DECLARED PRO RATA DIV OF 0.5687 SHRS OF CLASS A SHR

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 14 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 7 sold and reduced their positions in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.44 million shares, down from 1.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 41.90% above currents $43.34 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) rating on Friday, August 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $6000 target.

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Wingstop Inc stake by 241,602 shares to 276,302 valued at $21.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Envestnet Inc (Call) (NYSE:ENV) stake by 6,600 shares and now owns 43,800 shares. Kraft Heinz Co (Put) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman accumulated 140,528 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Guyasuta Advsrs Inc reported 4,325 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer & Comm Inc has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sei Invests invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Delphi Ma has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 49,601 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Pitcairn reported 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bb&T invested 0.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 36 shares. Burney Com reported 0.11% stake. 1,697 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Veritable Lp invested in 0.01% or 11,584 shares. Signaturefd reported 96 shares.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 52,094 shares traded or 14.28% up from the average. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II for 27,762 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 66,159 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 19,387 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 248,650 shares.