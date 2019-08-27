Citadel Advisors Decreased By $425,600 Its Sabra Health Care Reit (Call) (SBRA) Position; Arrow Financial (AROW) Has 1.71 Sentiment

Arrow Financial Corp (AROW) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 36 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 21 decreased and sold their stock positions in Arrow Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 5.93 million shares, up from 5.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Arrow Financial Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 18 Increased: 29 New Position: 7.

Arrow Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company that provide commercial and consumer banking, and financial services and products. The company has market cap of $459.97 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, and time deposits. It has a 12.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit for working capital needs; commercial construction and land development loans; commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties; consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection; and residential real estate loans.

Arrow Financial Corp holds 10.7% of its portfolio in Arrow Financial Corporation for 1.40 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny owns 26,735 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 41,652 shares. The New York-based King Wealth has invested 0.12% in the stock. Nbt Bank N A Ny, a New York-based fund reported 20,745 shares.

The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 5,968 shares traded. Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) has declined 11.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AROW News: 19/04/2018 DJ Arrow Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AROW); 23/04/2018 – Arrow Reports Increase in First-Quarter Net Income; Double Digit Loan Growth Continues; 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q Net $8.53M; 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – Arrow Declares June Cash Dividend

