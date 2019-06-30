Citadel Advisors Cut Its Avery Dennison (Put) (AVY) Stake by $582,400; Spire (EBSB) Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lifted Holding by $694,130 as Market Valuation Rose

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Spire Inc (EBSB) by 51.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 8,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,961 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 16,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Spire Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 82,695 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 9.42% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy Posts Operating Report for April; 05/03/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of Amer Fire, Parts Issue; 20/03/2018 – CAFC: MERIDIAN ENGINEERING COMPANY v. US [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1584 – 2018-03-20; 01/05/2018 – News On Meridian Waste Solutions Inc. (MRDN) Now Under ATIS; 28/05/2018 – Sentient IV Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Meridian Mining S.E; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations to Attend and Present at Premier Biomass Processing Conference; 21/05/2018 – PRECOT MERIDIAN LTD PREC.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF A P RAMKUMAR AS CFO; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Hackensack Meridian Hlth, NJ Bnd Rtgs To ‘AA-‘

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (Put) (AVY) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,400 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $836,000, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $115.68. About 1.49M shares traded or 152.04% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 4.77% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $732,783 activity. On Tuesday, February 5 BARKER PETER K sold $209,020 worth of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) or 2,000 shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 90,016 shares to 164,416 shares, valued at $31.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Excnge Trd Alphadex (FMK) by 10,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 1.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.66 per share. AVY’s profit will be $141.82M for 17.21 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 181,138 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd Company reported 43 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc reported 1.96% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Credit Agricole S A holds 18,259 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Walthausen & holds 41,378 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). The New York-based Fenimore Asset Inc has invested 2.37% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 11,648 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 281 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Inc owns 80,773 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 626,495 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Capital Fund Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold EBSB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 33.29 million shares or 0.66% more from 33.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 84,100 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 16,468 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd reported 17,098 shares. Geode Ltd Llc invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 8,415 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 68,912 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nbw Lc owns 0.44% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 102,847 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Thb Asset Management invested in 461,864 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Assetmark holds 1,145 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 160,848 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.04% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).