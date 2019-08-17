Citadel Advisors Cut Analog Devices (Call) (ADI) Holding; Global Endowment Management LP Cut Its Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Position

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) stake by 29.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 25,200 shares as Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO)’s stock declined 8.39%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 59,400 shares with $855,000 value, down from 84,600 last quarter. Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New now has $3.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 2.04M shares traded or 14.21% up from the average. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.07 TO $1.16, EST. $1.12; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities, LLC Exits Position in Sunstone; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q; 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes; 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Analog Devices Inc (Call) (ADI) stake by 49.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 128,200 shares as Analog Devices Inc (Call) (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 130,300 shares with $13.72 million value, down from 258,500 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc (Call) now has $40.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.32M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Pinebridge Lp reported 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Com invested in 834,722 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 211,084 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 65,866 shares or 0% of the stock. Echo Street Management Lc reported 0.71% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 110,629 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 266,403 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). 376,244 were reported by Westpac Banking. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 91,600 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 2,700 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has 0.04% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 5.29M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.05% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) or 621,994 shares.

Global Endowment Management Lp increased Gci Liberty Inc stake by 8,500 shares to 15,450 valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 165,500 shares and now owns 897,800 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Management Limited Liability holds 136,356 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 174,381 shares. World Investors holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 4.46 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Central Retail Bank holds 0.14% or 6,124 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 18,037 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 100 shares. Manchester Ltd Company reported 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Asset Management has 0.13% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Argent holds 0.12% or 10,601 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Limited Co reported 42,895 shares. 419,655 are owned by Natl Pension Service. Regions Financial Corporation reported 18,748 shares. Fincl accumulated 0.07% or 3,255 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Analog Devices has $126 highest and $10000 lowest target. $111.57’s average target is 0.95% above currents $110.52 stock price. Analog Devices had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. SunTrust maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11M for 22.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

