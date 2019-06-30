Citadel Advisors Boosted Position in Oaktree Cap Group (Call) (OAK) as Market Valuation Rose; Compass Minerals International (CMP) Shareholder Skyline Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding by $3.83 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (Call) (OAK) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 22,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 518,756 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital’s Wintrob Says Global Growth Is Real, Very Positive (Video); 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International (CMP) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 70,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,600 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, down from 225,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Compass Minerals International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 784,097 shares traded or 162.46% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 724 are owned by Webster Bancorp N A. 159,347 were reported by Gabelli Communication Advisers. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 0.03% or 32,997 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 5,397 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 167,900 shares. The New York-based Garrison Bradford And Associate has invested 0.41% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc accumulated 0.01% or 6,325 shares. Advisory Ser Network Lc has invested 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Adirondack Rech And Mngmt has 1.91% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Sol Capital Mngmt Co invested in 65,550 shares. First Foundation Advisors has 15,523 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp reported 220,500 shares. Creative Planning reported 18,811 shares. 556,913 are owned by Burgundy Asset.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caleres Inc (Put) by 27,733 shares to 8,200 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co (Put) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (ITB).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider Standen James D. bought $36,019. Fischer Valdemar L also bought $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares. WALKER LORI A also bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by Reece Joseph E.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endowment Mgmt Lp accumulated 77,700 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 13,512 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 799 shares. Creative Planning invested in 6,683 shares or 0% of the stock. Petrus Tru Lta owns 4,773 shares. 5,091 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp accumulated 0.03% or 2,250 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 670 shares. Shapiro Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1.78M shares. Amer Century Cos accumulated 46,350 shares. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Nj has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 32,610 shares or 0% of the stock. Frontier Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 212,773 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Lc holds 11,469 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 30,958 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% negative EPS growth.