Citadel Advisors Boosted Its Autonation (AN) Position by $23.22 Million; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Its Ingersoll (IR) Position as Stock Rose

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 758.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 566,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 641,054 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.89M, up from 74,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 462,280 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 9,214 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, down from 12,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 1.06 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,120 shares to 6,523 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 14,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83M for 16.04 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (Call) (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 154,200 shares to 156,200 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 135,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,364 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

