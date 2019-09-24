Citadel Advisors Boosted Holding in Cerner (CERN) by $16.42 Million; Hershey Foods (HSY) Holder Argyle Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hershey Foods Corp (HSY) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 5,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 21,675 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 27,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hershey Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $155.56. About 665,369 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: ADVERTISING SPENDING ON ‘CORE CHOCOLATE’ IS UP; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hershey’s New Notes; Stable Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – GIVEN THE 15-DAY SHORTER EASTER SEASON, EASTER CATEGORY RETAIL SALES DECLINED ABOUT 8 PCT VERSUS LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Creamery Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRCR)

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 195.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 224,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The hedge fund held 339,816 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.91 million, up from 114,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.33. About 1.15 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power

Argyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $252.92 million and $263.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16,177 shares to 30,993 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO sold $918,270 worth of stock.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $335.33 million for 24.31 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 0.41% or 19,791 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 50,687 shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt has 0.43% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 10,045 shares. Hamel Assocs holds 10,815 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Tobam stated it has 163,134 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.1% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 56,689 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs accumulated 3,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 3,986 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Advsrs LP accumulated 561,586 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 710 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Omers Administration holds 87,900 shares. Proffitt & Goodson reported 200 shares. Buckingham Capital Management Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). The Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0.04% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:BAX) by 17,900 shares to 147,000 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 258,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,951 shares, and cut its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EFII).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

