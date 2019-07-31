CIT Group Inc. (CIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group Inc. 50 2.16 N/A 4.09 12.38 Regional Management Corp. 26 0.91 N/A 2.93 8.23

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CIT Group Inc. and Regional Management Corp. Regional Management Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CIT Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CIT Group Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Regional Management Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CIT Group Inc. and Regional Management Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.9% Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

CIT Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.49 and it happens to be 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Regional Management Corp.’s 0.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

CIT Group Inc. and Regional Management Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Regional Management Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

CIT Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $57, while its potential upside is 12.76%. Competitively the consensus price target of Regional Management Corp. is $36, which is potential 49.19% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Regional Management Corp. appears more favorable than CIT Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.01% of CIT Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.6% of Regional Management Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are CIT Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are Regional Management Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIT Group Inc. -2.65% 1.08% 1.02% 8.44% -5.7% 32.35% Regional Management Corp. -5.68% -5.6% -17.58% -14.21% -31.23% 0.17%

For the past year CIT Group Inc. has stronger performance than Regional Management Corp.

Summary

CIT Group Inc. beats Regional Management Corp. on 10 of the 11 factors.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.