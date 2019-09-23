CIT Group Inc. (CIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Both CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group Inc. 49 1.95 N/A 4.31 11.74 Navient Corporation 13 1.92 N/A 1.79 7.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CIT Group Inc. and Navient Corporation. Navient Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CIT Group Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. CIT Group Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Navient Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% Navient Corporation 0.00% 11% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.52 beta indicates that CIT Group Inc. is 52.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Navient Corporation’s 113.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.13 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CIT Group Inc. and Navient Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Navient Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

CIT Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $57.67, and a 26.25% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Navient Corporation is $15.83, which is potential 19.74% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CIT Group Inc. seems more appealing than Navient Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.01% of CIT Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.6% of Navient Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are CIT Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Navient Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIT Group Inc. -1.88% -2.81% -3.93% 8.66% -4.23% 32.09% Navient Corporation -6.23% 3.59% 3.82% 23.58% 5.6% 60.61%

For the past year CIT Group Inc. has weaker performance than Navient Corporation

Summary

CIT Group Inc. beats Navient Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education (ED), financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans, and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.