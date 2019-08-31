CIT Group Inc. (CIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR)

This is a contrast between CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group Inc. 49 1.77 N/A 4.31 11.74 Golden Bull Limited 6 1.17 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates CIT Group Inc. and Golden Bull Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CIT Group Inc. and Golden Bull Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CIT Group Inc. and Golden Bull Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Golden Bull Limited 0 0 0 0.00

CIT Group Inc. has a 33.83% upside potential and an average target price of $57.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.01% of CIT Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Golden Bull Limited are owned by institutional investors. CIT Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 75% of Golden Bull Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIT Group Inc. -1.88% -2.81% -3.93% 8.66% -4.23% 32.09% Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31%

For the past year CIT Group Inc. had bullish trend while Golden Bull Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

CIT Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Golden Bull Limited.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.