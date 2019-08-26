CIT Group Inc. (CIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group Inc. 50 1.75 N/A 4.31 11.74 EZCORP Inc. 10 0.52 N/A 0.29 33.85

Demonstrates CIT Group Inc. and EZCORP Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. EZCORP Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CIT Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CIT Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

CIT Group Inc.’s 1.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. EZCORP Inc. has a 1.72 beta and it is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

CIT Group Inc. and EZCORP Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of CIT Group Inc. is $57, with potential upside of 38.69%. Meanwhile, EZCORP Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 76.99%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that EZCORP Inc. seems more appealing than CIT Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.01% of CIT Group Inc. shares and 0% of EZCORP Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of CIT Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of EZCORP Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIT Group Inc. -1.88% -2.81% -3.93% 8.66% -4.23% 32.09% EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43%

For the past year CIT Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than EZCORP Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors CIT Group Inc. beats EZCORP Inc.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.