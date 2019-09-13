CIT Group Inc. (CIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)

We will be contrasting the differences between CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group Inc. 49 2.00 N/A 4.31 11.74 Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 2 0.00 N/A 0.05 43.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CIT Group Inc. and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CIT Group Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. CIT Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CIT Group Inc. and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0.00% 1.6% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.52 beta indicates that CIT Group Inc. is 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s 2.3 beta is the reason why it is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

CIT Group Inc. and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

CIT Group Inc. has an average price target of $57.67, and a 23.28% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CIT Group Inc. and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 8.01% and 4.7% respectively. About 0.8% of CIT Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIT Group Inc. -1.88% -2.81% -3.93% 8.66% -4.23% 32.09% Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited -14.53% -9.09% -27.54% -40.3% -60.78% 11.61%

For the past year CIT Group Inc. was more bullish than Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited.

Summary

CIT Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides loans to individuals and small businesses that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is based in Wuhan, China.