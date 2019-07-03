CIT Group Inc. (CIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Both CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group Inc. 48 2.19 N/A 4.09 12.38 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.46 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates CIT Group Inc. and CURO Group Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.9% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9%

Analyst Ratings

CIT Group Inc. and CURO Group Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of CIT Group Inc. is $59.33, with potential upside of 13.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.01% of CIT Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.4% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. CIT Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIT Group Inc. -2.65% 1.08% 1.02% 8.44% -5.7% 32.35% CURO Group Holdings Corp. -9.57% -3.82% -4.08% -27.19% -56.55% 11.49%

For the past year CIT Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Summary

CIT Group Inc. beats CURO Group Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.