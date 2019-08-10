CIT Group Inc. (CIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group Inc. 50 1.94 N/A 4.31 11.74 American Express Company 116 2.77 N/A 7.49 16.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. American Express Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CIT Group Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. CIT Group Inc. is currently more affordable than American Express Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% American Express Company 0.00% 30.7% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.52 shows that CIT Group Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. American Express Company’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.05 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CIT Group Inc. and American Express Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 American Express Company 0 2 5 2.71

CIT Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.11% and an $57 average price target. Competitively American Express Company has an average price target of $136.43, with potential upside of 8.13%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that CIT Group Inc. seems more appealing than American Express Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CIT Group Inc. and American Express Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.01% and 86.2%. CIT Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of American Express Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIT Group Inc. -1.88% -2.81% -3.93% 8.66% -4.23% 32.09% American Express Company -2.8% -0.44% 6.28% 21.14% 23.32% 30.48%

For the past year CIT Group Inc. has stronger performance than American Express Company

Summary

American Express Company beats CIT Group Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.