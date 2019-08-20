CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Reaches $41.61 After 4.00% Down Move; Mairs & Power Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

The stock of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 188,517 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 19/04/2018 – DJ CIT Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIT); 13/03/2018 – CIT NAMES SARAH L. F. MCAVOY AS CORPORATE TREASURER; 24/04/2018 – CIT 1Q EPS CONT OPS 79C; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $170 Million of securities backed by manufactured housing collateral issued from 1995 to 2006; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 09/04/2018 – OneWest Bank Announces New Small Business Banking Promotion; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 $500 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 3.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic SolarThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $3.94B company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $39.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CIT worth $157.60 million less.

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) stake by 11.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc sold 56,027 shares as Exxon Mobil (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 447,953 shares with $36.20M value, down from 503,980 last quarter. Exxon Mobil now has $292.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.17. About 3.38M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Among 4 analysts covering CIT Group (NYSE:CIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CIT Group has $63 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57’s average target is 36.99% above currents $41.61 stock price. CIT Group had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CIT Group Inc. shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 5,275 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 78,646 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru has 28,055 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 23,366 shares. United Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 74,354 shares. New York-based Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Philadelphia Tru has invested 1.34% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.04% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 44,320 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 140,857 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 736,738 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Aviva Plc owns 38,141 shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada Inc reported 496 shares.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.10 million for 8.00 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $936,573 activity. McPhail Kenneth had bought 1,000 shares worth $43,139 on Tuesday, August 13. 11,500 shares were bought by Alemany Ellen R, worth $500,817. The insider Fawcett John J. bought 7,000 shares worth $307,717. Solk Steve bought $84,900 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company has market cap of $3.94 billion. The firm operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios , and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 9.37 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry.

Mairs & Power Inc increased Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) stake by 53,870 shares to 5.05M valued at $252.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) stake by 20,900 shares and now owns 66,200 shares. Hb Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $86.10’s average target is 24.48% above currents $69.17 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8300 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, June 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $88 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.