CIT Group Inc. (CIT) and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group Inc. 44 0.91 94.00M 4.31 11.74 Weidai Ltd. 7 0.00 23.72M 1.40 5.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CIT Group Inc. and Weidai Ltd. Weidai Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CIT Group Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CIT Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CIT Group Inc. and Weidai Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group Inc. 213,830,755.23% 7.3% 0.9% Weidai Ltd. 363,246,554.36% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CIT Group Inc. and Weidai Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Weidai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 26.06% for CIT Group Inc. with average target price of $55.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.01% of CIT Group Inc. shares and 1.7% of Weidai Ltd. shares. About 0.8% of CIT Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Weidai Ltd. has 49.72% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIT Group Inc. -1.88% -2.81% -3.93% 8.66% -4.23% 32.09% Weidai Ltd. -0.73% -8.89% -18% -17.84% 0% -11.45%

For the past year CIT Group Inc. has 32.09% stronger performance while Weidai Ltd. has -11.45% weaker performance.

Summary

CIT Group Inc. beats Weidai Ltd. on 12 of the 14 factors.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.