CIT Group Inc. (CIT) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Comparing side by side

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group Inc. 48 2.17 N/A 4.09 12.38 Mastercard Incorporated 229 18.11 N/A 5.92 42.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CIT Group Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated. Mastercard Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CIT Group Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. CIT Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.9% Mastercard Incorporated 0.00% 115.4% 26.5%

Volatility & Risk

CIT Group Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.49 beta. Competitively, Mastercard Incorporated is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for CIT Group Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Mastercard Incorporated 0 1 16 2.94

CIT Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $59.33, while its potential upside is 15.27%. Competitively Mastercard Incorporated has an average price target of $256.94, with potential downside of -5.04%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that CIT Group Inc. seems more appealing than Mastercard Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CIT Group Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.01% and 78.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of CIT Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Mastercard Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIT Group Inc. -2.65% 1.08% 1.02% 8.44% -5.7% 32.35% Mastercard Incorporated 1.56% 4.18% 12.97% 21.17% 29.68% 32.07%

For the past year CIT Group Inc. has stronger performance than Mastercard Incorporated

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Mastercard Incorporated beats CIT Group Inc.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.