CIT Group Inc. (CIT) and Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) Comparing side by side

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group Inc. 49 1.81 N/A 4.31 11.74 Credit Acceptance Corporation 467 7.26 N/A 31.87 15.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CIT Group Inc. and Credit Acceptance Corporation. Credit Acceptance Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CIT Group Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CIT Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Credit Acceptance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% Credit Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 9.9%

Risk and Volatility

CIT Group Inc.’s 1.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Credit Acceptance Corporation’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CIT Group Inc. and Credit Acceptance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Credit Acceptance Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

CIT Group Inc.’s average target price is $57, while its potential upside is 32.31%. On the other hand, Credit Acceptance Corporation’s potential upside is 4.58% and its average target price is $467.5. Based on the data shown earlier, CIT Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Credit Acceptance Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.01% of CIT Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.3% of Credit Acceptance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are CIT Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Credit Acceptance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIT Group Inc. -1.88% -2.81% -3.93% 8.66% -4.23% 32.09% Credit Acceptance Corporation -2.99% -0.86% -3.4% 15.36% 27.26% 25.22%

For the past year CIT Group Inc. was more bullish than Credit Acceptance Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Credit Acceptance Corporation beats CIT Group Inc.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.