CIT Group Inc. (CIT) and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group Inc. 49 1.93 N/A 4.31 11.74 CPI Card Group Inc. 3 0.10 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights CIT Group Inc. and CPI Card Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% CPI Card Group Inc. 0.00% 22.7% -15.9%

Risk and Volatility

CIT Group Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.52. Competitively, CPI Card Group Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CIT Group Inc. and CPI Card Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CPI Card Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 21.60% for CIT Group Inc. with average price target of $55.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CIT Group Inc. and CPI Card Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.01% and 67.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of CIT Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of CPI Card Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIT Group Inc. -1.88% -2.81% -3.93% 8.66% -4.23% 32.09% CPI Card Group Inc. 0% -0.78% 4.96% -15.05% 22.71% 10.92%

For the past year CIT Group Inc. has stronger performance than CPI Card Group Inc.

Summary

CIT Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors CPI Card Group Inc.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP), and Corporate and Other segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment provides mortgage loans, deposits, and private banking and fiduciary services. It accepts deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as reverse mortgages. The NSP segment provides equipment financing, secured lending, and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The Corporate and Other segment offers investments and other unallocated items, such as amortization of intangible assets. The company also offers acquisition and expansion financing, enterprise value and cash flow loans, import and export financing, and letters of credit/trade acceptances; and account receivables collection, asset management, credit protection, cash management and payment, debt restructuring, debt underwriting and syndication, financial risk management, insurance, merger and acquisition advisory, and online banking services. It offers its services through 70 branches located in southern California, as well as through other offices worldwide. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Livingston, New Jersey.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.