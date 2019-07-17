CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Analysts See $1.13 EPS; Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Covered By 2 Bulls

Analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report $1.13 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. CIT’s profit would be $108.87M giving it 11.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.18 EPS previously, CIT Group Inc.’s analysts see -4.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 514,954 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 5.70% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 24/04/2018 – CIT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 95C; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q EPS 74c; 07/03/2018 – Top U.S. bank regulator told to recuse himself from CIT Group matters; 16/04/2018 – CIT Declares Dividends; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption of Approximately $883 M of Its Unsecured Debt; 30/05/2018 – CIT Announces Final Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Common Stk; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 ALL OF OUTSTANDING $383 MLN 5.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBR 2019; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 13/03/2018 – CIT NAMES SARAH L. F. MCAVOY AS CORPORATE TREASURER; 24/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Tightens 15 Bps, Most in 18 Months

Among 3 analysts covering Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Exelixis had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray. See Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform New Target: $23 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. It has a 10.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $3.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4.