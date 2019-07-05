CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Analysts See $1.13 EPS; EPS HLDGS ORDINARY SHARES (EPLYF) Shorts Increased By 520%

EPS HLDGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EPLYF) had an increase of 520% in short interest. EPLYF’s SI was 3,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 520% from 500 shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 2 days are for EPS HLDGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EPLYF)’s short sellers to cover EPLYF’s short positions. It closed at $15.66 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report $1.13 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. CIT’s profit would be $107.58M giving it 11.52 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.18 EPS previously, CIT Group Inc.’s analysts see -4.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 187,110 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 5.70% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF TWO SERIES OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION REGISTERED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021 AND 2025; 12/03/2018 – ON DECK CAPITAL – MOST RECENTLY, BRAUSE SERVED AS EVP AND TREASURER OF CIT GROUP AND CIT BANK; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate CIT Group’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’ and Subordinated Notes ‘BB’; 14/03/2018 – CIT REPLACES PWC W/ DELOITTE AFTER REPORTING MATERIAL WEAKNESS; 06/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF SR UNSECURED NOTES & SUB NOTES; 13/03/2018 – CIT NAMES SARAH L. F. MCAVOY AS CORPORATE TREASURER; 19/04/2018 – CIT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CIT Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $500 Million of Its Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Pricing Of $1 Billion Of Senior Unsecured Notes And $400 Million Of Subordinated Notes; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Cont Ops EPS 79c

EPS Holdings, Inc. provides a range of contract research organization, site management organization, contract sales organization, and other related services for pharmaceutical and medical device development in Japan and rest of Asia. The company has market cap of $719.33 million. It also offers support services for clinical trials and applications; and makes and sells medical devices, as well as invests in healthcare businesses. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm provides planning, implementation, data processing/management, statistical analysis, and medical/research paper drafting services for clinical researches; contract medical representative, call center, BPO, DI, and medical device support services; and healthcare trading services.

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company has market cap of $4.96 billion. The firm operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios , and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 12.85 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry.

