Cit Group (CSL) Holder Hahn Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $9.18 Billion as Stock Rose; West Coast Financial Raised Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 66.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 4,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,369 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 7,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 4.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group (CSL) by 53.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 74,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 billion, down from 141,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cit Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $144.55. About 82,052 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.57 million activity. 3,610 shares were sold by ROBERTS DAVID A, worth $438,615 on Thursday, February 14. 30,255 shares were sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN, worth $3.63 million on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 15.58 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carter’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4,945 shares to 425,984 shares, valued at $20.43B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE:MHK) by 1,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE).