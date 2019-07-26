CIT Group (CIT) to pay $0.35 on Aug 23, 2019; YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC ORDINARY SHARES (YOKEF) Shorts Increased By 3.66%

CIT Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) is expected to pay $0.35 on Aug 23, 2019. (NYSE:CIT) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. CIT Group Inc’s current price of $50.31 translates into 0.70% yield. CIT Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 446,303 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 5.70% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 05/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: CIT group renews early at Tishman’s 11 West 42nd Street; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 21/03/2018 – VTG NOW SEES CIT RAIL DEAL TO BE COMPLETED IN 2H; 19/04/2018 – DJ CIT Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIT); 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption Of Approximately $883 Million Of Its Unsecured Debt; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE CLEARS CIT RAIL, VTG DEAL WITH CONDITIONS; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 ALL OF OUTSTANDING $383 MLN 5.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBR 2019; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q EPS 74c; 13/03/2018 – CIT Bank Launches New Money Market Account Expanding Its Product Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YOKEF) had an increase of 3.66% in short interest. YOKEF’s SI was 240,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.66% from 232,100 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 134 days are for YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YOKEF)’s short sellers to cover YOKEF’s short positions. It closed at $19.44 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides various products based on its measurement, control, and information technologies in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.99 billion. It operates in three divisions: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Business. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial Automation and Control segment offers field instruments, such as flow meters, differential/pressure transmitters, and process analyzers; control systems and programmable controllers; and various software services and products.

Among 4 analysts covering CIT Group (NYSE:CIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CIT Group has $63 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57’s average target is 13.30% above currents $50.31 stock price. CIT Group had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) rating on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $5000 target. UBS maintained CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $6000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CIT Group Inc. shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 14,743 shares. Andra Ap has 115,200 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 85,107 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company invested in 296,982 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.31 million are owned by Fmr Ltd Company. Raymond James Associates accumulated 6,065 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 49,847 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 555,731 shares. Assetmark reported 1,785 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 6,757 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Victory Inc invested in 244,084 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential Financial reported 59,202 shares. Invesco Limited holds 128,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 4,510 shares in its portfolio.