Cit Group (CIT) Shareholder Spears Abacus Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding as Shares Declined; Parsec Financial Management Has Decreased Stake in Western Digital (WDC) by $1.16 Million as Stock Price Rose

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.11 million for 8.81 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. $84,900 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was bought by Solk Steve. 1,000 shares were bought by McPhail Kenneth, worth $43,139 on Tuesday, August 13. Fawcett John J. had bought 7,000 shares worth $307,717 on Tuesday, August 13.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $851.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,106 shares to 10,262 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Growth (IUSG) by 5,524 shares to 83,276 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Markets Etf (VEA).