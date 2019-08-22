Cit Group (CIT) Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Decreased Holding; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Has Boosted by Cypress Asset Management Inc

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 10,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 8,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $174.47. About 1.58M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 13,723 shares as the company's stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, down from 27,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 49,210 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27,000 shares to 501,000 shares, valued at $21.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 53,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Bt Group Plc (NYSE:BT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res Inc owns 8.32M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.31M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa stated it has 8,705 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Earnest Prtnrs Llc reported 0% stake. Colony Limited Liability Company holds 44,902 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0% or 20,653 shares. Johnson Grp Inc Inc holds 12 shares. Soros Fund Limited Liability Corporation reported 92,593 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Cornerstone Incorporated reported 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 22,050 shares. 7,502 are owned by Kbc Group Nv. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $124.03 million for 8.13 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $936,573 activity. Shares for $307,717 were bought by Fawcett John J. on Tuesday, August 13. Alemany Ellen R also bought $500,817 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) on Tuesday, August 13. McPhail Kenneth also bought $43,139 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) on Tuesday, August 13.

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "OneWest Bank Now Offers Zelle® – PRNewswire" on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Be Sure To Check Out CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 03, 2019