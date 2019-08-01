Cit Group (CIT) Shareholder Gendell Jeffrey L Has Increased Stake; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Soros Fund Management Has Upped Its Holding

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 130.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 184,008 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 325,191 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41 million, up from 141,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 182.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 103,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 160,544 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 56,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 538,442 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 24/04/2018 – CIT Group Profit Falls 46%, Touts Progress on Strategic Plan; 07/05/2018 – FinTech Breakthrough Names CIT Point-Of-Sale Platform As “Best Small Business Lending Solution” In 2018; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE CLEARS CIT RAIL, VTG DEAL WITH CONDITIONS; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – QTRLY NET FINANCE REVENUE $391 MLN VS $417 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption Of Approximately $883 Million Of Its Unsecured Debt; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q EPS 74c; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Rev $495M; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 $500 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 3.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 26/04/2018 – CIT Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $500 Million of Its Common Stk

