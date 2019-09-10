Cit Group (CIT) Holding Maintained by British Columbia Investment Management Corp; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake by $4.57 Million

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 288.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 112,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 151,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 38,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 324,521 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 $500 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 3.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 24/04/2018 – CIT 1Q EPS CONT OPS 79C; 05/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 5 / 2018 – Toys R Us- Delaware, Inc. dba Toys R Us and Babies R Us (Store #6333 Queens) – New York Cit; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate CIT Group’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’ and Subordinated Notes ‘BB’; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Cont Ops EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE CLEARS CIT RAIL, VTG DEAL WITH CONDITIONS; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $448 MLN AT MAR 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $431 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – CIT Announces Final Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group Profit Falls 46%, Touts Progress on Strategic Plan; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 28,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.66M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $150.57. About 4.00M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18,571 shares to 155,183 shares, valued at $38.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 7,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,007 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Ftse Smcap Etf (VSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $936,573 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $307,717 was made by Fawcett John J. on Tuesday, August 13. 11,500 shares valued at $500,817 were bought by Alemany Ellen R on Tuesday, August 13. On Friday, August 16 Solk Steve bought $84,900 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 2,000 shares.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 35,917 shares to 41,207 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 18,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,580 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings.