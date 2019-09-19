Cit Group (CIT) Holder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Stake as Share Value Declined; Dorsey Wright & Associates Raised Its Holding in Boston Beer Cl A (SAM) by $3.85 Million

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (SAM) by 171.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 16,146 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 5,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $351.16. About 171,937 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp sold 62,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 240,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61 million, down from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 494,407 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 15/05/2018 – CIT Northbridge Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $30 Million Credit Facility for Alliance Time; 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Former Chief Risk Officer Robert Rowe to Leave Co to Pursue Other Opportunities; 24/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Tightens 15 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $170 Million of securities backed by manufactured housing collateral issued from 1995 to 2006; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Rev $495M; 06/03/2018 – CIT OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 06/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CIT’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BB+’ & SUB NTS ‘BB’; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $497.66 million and $292.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62,000 shares to 435,527 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $936,573 activity. $500,817 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was bought by Alemany Ellen R on Tuesday, August 13. McPhail Kenneth bought $43,139 worth of stock. The insider Fawcett John J. bought 7,000 shares worth $307,717.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.08 million for 8.81 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 1 shares. Johnson Fin Group Inc invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 243,295 shares. Korea-based Korea Invest has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Brandywine Global Inv Lc stated it has 292,981 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 99,817 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Owl Creek Asset Lp invested in 1.83% or 1.05M shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 132,655 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.34M shares. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 233,250 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0.02% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 44,849 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,950 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 80,372 shares or 0% of the stock.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $412.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 23,082 shares to 9,995 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnooc Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:CEO) by 1,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,082 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp Com (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold SAM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 0.10% less from 8.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Amer Century Inc holds 0.01% or 17,992 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 13,900 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 184 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Invesco has 0.02% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Shelton Management accumulated 0.01% or 612 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 4,830 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 233,060 shares. Coatue Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 4,243 shares. Macquarie Gp invested in 0.14% or 208,622 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1,341 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).