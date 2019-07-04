Cit Group (CIT) Holder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Cut Stake by $4.05 Million as Share Value Rose; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Upped Stake in Bank New York Mellon Com (BK)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 75.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 86,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 114,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 187,110 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 5.70% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 24/04/2018 – CIT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 95C; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 12/03/2018 – ONDECK’S BRAUSE FORMERLY W/ CIT GROUP; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF TWO SERIES OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION REGISTERED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021 AND 2025; 21/03/2018 – VTG NOW SEES CIT RAIL DEAL TO BE COMPLETED IN 2H; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING ALSO OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025; 07/03/2018 – CIT Adds to Sales Team in Office Imaging; 16/04/2018 – CIT Declares Dividends; 19/04/2018 – CIT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on $79 Million Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 7,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,570 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 26,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 2.63M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 07/03/2018 – 47SL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades three classes of UK Housing Association Notes issued by Finance for Residential Social Housing PLC (Fresh); 08/05/2018 – Endowment Plans Beat First Dip in Plan Sponsor Returns Since 3Q 2016, according to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/Asset; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon asset management arm names trading and trade analytics head; 28/03/2018 – 87UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 87WZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY ADVICE TO CLIENTS TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 02/05/2018 – 67RF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/04/2018 – Thirteen mutual fund firms to reveal more about active funds -NY AG

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 52,841 were accumulated by Da Davidson And. Barrett Asset Mgmt Llc holds 168,636 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0.02% or 20,775 shares. Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.21% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). American And Mngmt reported 18,318 shares stake. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.56% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Moreover, Horrell Cap Management Inc has 0.31% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Laurion Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.26% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 391,100 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 6,204 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Dakota Wealth, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,101 shares. Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough & has invested 0.08% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Golub Group Ltd Llc has invested 2.73% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 29,644 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 2.85 million shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 21,181 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 2,300 shares. Pggm Invs has 324,691 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 0.6% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 184,362 shares. Colony Ltd Liability holds 44,902 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Citigroup has 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Federated Invsts Pa has 40,848 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 6,065 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.62 million shares. 2,333 are owned by One Trading Limited Partnership. Parametrica Mngmt Ltd owns 6,226 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.