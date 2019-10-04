Cision Ltd. (CISN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 7 0.21 90.88M -0.10 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 32 -2.59 24.69M -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cision Ltd. and PagerDuty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 1,267,503,486.75% -3.5% -0.6% PagerDuty Inc. 76,415,970.29% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cision Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. PagerDuty Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Cision Ltd. and PagerDuty Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

$14 is Cision Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 86.17%. PagerDuty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average target price and a 43.63% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Cision Ltd. appears more favorable than PagerDuty Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cision Ltd. and PagerDuty Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.4% and 34.7%. About 1.3% of Cision Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, PagerDuty Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year Cision Ltd. has -11.2% weaker performance while PagerDuty Inc. has 15.56% stronger performance.

Summary

Cision Ltd. beats on 7 of the 12 factors PagerDuty Inc.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.