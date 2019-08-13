Cision Ltd. (CISN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Since Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 1.34 N/A -0.10 0.00 Open Text Corporation 39 3.61 N/A 1.02 41.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cision Ltd. and Open Text Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cision Ltd. and Open Text Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Cision Ltd. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Open Text Corporation has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cision Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Open Text Corporation has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Open Text Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cision Ltd. and Open Text Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cision Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 108.96% and an $14 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.4% of Cision Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.8% of Open Text Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Cision Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of Open Text Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77%

For the past year Cision Ltd. had bearish trend while Open Text Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats Cision Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.