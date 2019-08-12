Cision Ltd. (CISN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Both Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 1.33 N/A -0.10 0.00 Domo Inc. 33 4.68 N/A -5.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cision Ltd. and Domo Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cision Ltd. and Domo Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6% Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

Cision Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Domo Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Domo Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cision Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cision Ltd. and Domo Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Domo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cision Ltd. has a 110.53% upside potential and an average price target of $14. Competitively the average price target of Domo Inc. is $41.5, which is potential 60.29% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cision Ltd. looks more robust than Domo Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.4% of Cision Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 93% of Domo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Cision Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year Cision Ltd. had bearish trend while Domo Inc. had bullish trend.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.