Cision Ltd. (CISN) Reaches $9.84 Yearly Low; Brigade Capital Management LP Increased Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake By $12.37 Million

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 74.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brigade Capital Management Lp acquired 209,650 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Brigade Capital Management Lp holds 489,650 shares with $29.31M value, up from 280,000 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $35.13B valuation. The stock decreased 4.22% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 1.06M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY

The stock of Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) hit a new 52-week low and has $9.45 target or 4.00% below today’s $9.84 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.46B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $9.45 price target is reached, the company will be worth $58.40 million less. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 86,737 shares traded. Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) has declined 31.06% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CISN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cision Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CISN); 20/03/2018 – CISION REPORTS SECONDARY PRICES AT $10.75/SHR; 10/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Sends Open Letter to Cision Ltd. Objecting to Coercive Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Warrants; 09/04/2018 – Cision® Wins Gold in 2018 Bulldog Awards for Excellence in PR Measurement; 10/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Says Cision Offer Would Transfer Value From Warrantholders to Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Cision State of the Media Report Reveals Rising Public Trust Amidst Journalism’s Fake News Battle; 10/05/2018 – Cision Warrant Holder 683 Capital Management Criticizes Warrant Exchange Offer; 16/05/2018 – Cision Ltd. Announces Expiration and Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to its Warrants; 08/03/2018 – CISION LTD SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $720 MLN TO $730 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Cision 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Cision Ltd. provides public relations software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The firm enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

Analysts await Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CISN’s profit will be $28.19 million for 12.95 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cision Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 45,800 shares to 328,500 valued at $22.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) stake by 262,125 shares and now owns 705,000 shares. Ishares Tr (HYG) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E also bought $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 9. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Strong Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7500 target in Friday, May 17 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 63,962 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 11,564 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd. Spirit Of America reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Boston Advsrs Ltd invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jnba Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 170 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 5,994 shares or 0% of the stock. Doheny Asset Ca reported 1.69% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has 0.27% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 20,907 shares. Putnam Invs Limited reported 414,683 shares. 3.50 million are held by Third Point Ltd Company. Pacific Investment has 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Company owns 4,205 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 3,521 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

