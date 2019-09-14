Cision Ltd. (CISN) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 11 1.60 N/A -0.10 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 43 4.88 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cision Ltd. and Upland Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cision Ltd. and Upland Software Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Volatility & Risk

Cision Ltd. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Upland Software Inc.’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cision Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Upland Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Cision Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cision Ltd. and Upland Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 75.88% for Cision Ltd. with consensus target price of $14. On the other hand, Upland Software Inc.’s potential upside is 49.21% and its consensus target price is $53. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cision Ltd. is looking more favorable than Upland Software Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.4% of Cision Ltd. shares and 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Cision Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Upland Software Inc. has 10.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year Cision Ltd. has -11.2% weaker performance while Upland Software Inc. has 61.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Cision Ltd. beats Upland Software Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.