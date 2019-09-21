Cision Ltd. (CISN) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Comparing side by side

Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 11 1.49 N/A -0.10 0.00 Talend S.A. 43 5.22 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cision Ltd. and Talend S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cision Ltd. and Talend S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cision Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Talend S.A.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Cision Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Talend S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cision Ltd. and Talend S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

Cision Ltd. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 88.93% upside potential. On the other hand, Talend S.A.’s potential upside is 36.48% and its average price target is $52. The results provided earlier shows that Cision Ltd. appears more favorable than Talend S.A., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.4% of Cision Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.2% of Talend S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Cision Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Talend S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year Cision Ltd. has stronger performance than Talend S.A.

Summary

Cision Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Talend S.A.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.