Cision Ltd. (CISN) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Contrasting side by side

Both Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 1.92 N/A -0.10 0.00 SVMK Inc. 16 8.73 N/A -1.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cision Ltd. and SVMK Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cision Ltd. and SVMK Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6% SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1%

Liquidity

Cision Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, SVMK Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. SVMK Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cision Ltd. and SVMK Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

SVMK Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 18.41% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.4% of Cision Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 77% of SVMK Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Cision Ltd. shares. Comparatively, SVMK Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3%

For the past year Cision Ltd. has -11.2% weaker performance while SVMK Inc. has 38.3% stronger performance.

Summary

SVMK Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cision Ltd.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.