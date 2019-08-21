Cision Ltd. (CISN) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Contrasting side by side

Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 1.31 N/A -0.10 0.00 Medallia Inc. 39 13.63 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cision Ltd. and Medallia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6% Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cision Ltd. Its rival Medallia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Medallia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cision Ltd. and Medallia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

The average target price of Cision Ltd. is $14, with potential upside of 113.41%. Competitively Medallia Inc. has a consensus target price of $47.56, with potential upside of 27.13%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cision Ltd. looks more robust than Medallia Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cision Ltd. and Medallia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.4% and 0% respectively. Cision Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.4% of Medallia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56%

For the past year Cision Ltd. has -11.2% weaker performance while Medallia Inc. has 7.56% stronger performance.

Summary

Medallia Inc. beats Cision Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.