Cision Ltd. (CISN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Application Software company, Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Cision Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Cision Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cision Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.20% -2.50% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Cision Ltd. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Cision Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.15 3.79 2.66

Cision Ltd. currently has an average price target of $16, suggesting a potential upside of 50.80%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 134.87%. Cision Ltd.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cision Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Cision Ltd. had bearish trend while Cision Ltd.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cision Ltd. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Cision Ltd.’s rivals have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cision Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.53 shows that Cision Ltd. is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cision Ltd.’s rivals are 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Cision Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cision Ltd.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Cision Ltd.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.