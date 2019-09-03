Cision Ltd. (CISN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Application Software company, Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Cision Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cision Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cision Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.50% -0.60% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Cision Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cision Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

$16 is the consensus target price of Cision Ltd., with a potential upside of 131.21%. The competitors have a potential upside of 136.10%. Cision Ltd.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cision Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Cision Ltd. has -11.20% weaker performance while Cision Ltd.’s competitors have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Cision Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Cision Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Cision Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.61 shows that Cision Ltd. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cision Ltd.’s competitors’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cision Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Cision Ltd.’s competitors beat Cision Ltd.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.