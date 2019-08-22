Cision Ltd. (CISN) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Contrasting side by side

Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 1.40 N/A -0.10 0.00 Cloudera Inc. 9 3.34 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cision Ltd. and Cloudera Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cision Ltd. and Cloudera Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6% Cloudera Inc. 0.00% -26.9% -16.9%

Liquidity

Cision Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Cloudera Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Cloudera Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cision Ltd. and Cloudera Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Cloudera Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The upside potential is 104.38% for Cision Ltd. with average price target of $14. Meanwhile, Cloudera Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 133.24%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cloudera Inc. seems more appealing than Cision Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.4% of Cision Ltd. shares and 78.5% of Cloudera Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Cision Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Cloudera Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2% Cloudera Inc. 1.7% 12.62% -45.64% -54.56% -55.54% -45.93%

For the past year Cision Ltd. was less bearish than Cloudera Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cision Ltd. beats Cloudera Inc.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Cloudera, Inc. operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses. It provides Cloudera Essentials and Cloudera Enterprise solutions; Cloudera Data Science for programmatic preparation, predictive modeling, and machine learning; Cloudera Real Time for online, streaming, and real-time applications; and Cloudera Analytics for business intelligence and SQL analytics. The company also offers Cloudera Manager that allows its customers to manage their clusters and workloads; Cloudera Director that automates and abstracts cluster interactions with cloud infrastructure providers; Cloudera Navigator Audit and Lineage, which provides a auditable history of data accesses with a unified searchable audit dashboard; Cloudera Navigator Optimizer that analyzes the SQL queries; and Cloudera Navigator Encrypt and Key Trustee that allows customers to set and enforce the policies governing data encryption, as well as an administrator to grant and revoke key privileges. In addition, it provides technical support, professional, and training services. The company serves banks, technology companies, telecommunication companies, and healthcare and life sciences companies through its direct sales force. Cloudera, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Intel Corporation. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.