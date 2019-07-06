Cision Ltd. (CISN) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Comparing side by side

Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 2.23 N/A -0.19 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 46 9.59 N/A -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates Cision Ltd. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cision Ltd. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cision Ltd. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cision Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.8% of Cision Ltd. shares and 70.5% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Cision Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.66% -3.26% 10.58% 28.09% 37.5% 45.43%

For the past year Cision Ltd. has -1.62% weaker performance while Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 45.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cision Ltd.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.