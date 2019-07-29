Cision Ltd. (CISN) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Contrasting side by side

Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision Ltd. 12 2.14 N/A -0.19 0.00 Brightcove Inc. 9 2.63 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cision Ltd. and Brightcove Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cision Ltd. and Brightcove Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.53 shows that Cision Ltd. is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Brightcove Inc.’s 1.1 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cision Ltd. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Brightcove Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.8% of Cision Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.8% of Brightcove Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Cision Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Brightcove Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62% Brightcove Inc. 4.25% 16.98% 17.25% 35.22% 1.11% 42.9%

For the past year Cision Ltd. has -1.62% weaker performance while Brightcove Inc. has 42.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Cision Ltd. beats Brightcove Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.